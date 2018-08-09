بالفيديو.. قرش أبيض يقفز من الماء ليلتهم قدم رجل

ظهر قرش أبيض، في مقطع فيديو متداول، محاولاً القفز من الماء لعض قدم باحث بفكيه أثناء وقوفه على متن قارب.
تم تصوير المشهد قبالة ساحل ماساتشوستس ومشاركته عبر موقع فيسبوك، وسرعان ما أثار ضجةً كبيرةً بين المستخدمين وحقق أكثر من 280 ألف مشاهدة.
ووفقا لوسائل الإعلام المحلية، ظهر عالم الأحياء ” جريج سكومال” يقف على حافة قارب بحث ويحمل عصاً طويلة بها كاميرا “Gopro” لالتقاط صور لأسماك القرش، لكنه فوجئ بسمكة قرش تقفز من الماء وتحاول عض قدميه، ما تسبب في هلع باقي الباحثين.
وقال الباحثون إن القروش البيضاء مخلوقات لا يمكن التنبؤ بها، ونصحوا الجميع بتوخي الحذر أثناء تواجدهم في الماء.
White shark surprise breach off Wellfleet, MA
While out on research trips, we've seen white sharks breach and we've received multiple reports of breaching white sharks this year from fishermen and boaters. While encounters like this one are rare, this video shows that they’re certainly possible. White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals. This is a good reminder of the importance of not becoming complacent and always staying vigilant when in or on the water. Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Cape Cod National Seashore
Posted by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Monday, August 6, 2018