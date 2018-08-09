بالفيديو.. قرش أبيض يقفز من الماء ليلتهم قدم رجل

White shark surprise breach off Wellfleet, MA

While out on research trips, we've seen white sharks breach and we've received multiple reports of breaching white sharks this year from fishermen and boaters. While encounters like this one are rare, this video shows that they’re certainly possible. White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals. This is a good reminder of the importance of not becoming complacent and always staying vigilant when in or on the water. Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Cape Cod National Seashore

Posted by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Monday, August 6, 2018