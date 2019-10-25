شاهد.. عناصر حزب الله تعتدي على متظاهري لبنان

المواطن - متابعة

اشتبكت عناصر تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي مع المتظاهرين اللبنانيين العزل في ساحة رياض الصلح وسط بيروت.

وأظهر فيديو متداول لحظة الهجوم على المتظاهرين، فيما أفادت مصادر إعلامية بأن الجيش اللبناني تدخل لإنقاذ المتظاهرين وفض الاشتباك.

Hezbollah is attacking us and the security forces are barely doing anything#lebanonprotests#لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/tdR0kNvjMK

— ابن بالدوين (@joeyayoub) October 25, 2019