شاهد.. عناصر حزب الله تعتدي على متظاهري لبنان

2019/10/25
الساعة 5:06 مساءً
تيوب المواطن, حصاد اليوم
المواطن - متابعة

اشتبكت عناصر تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي مع المتظاهرين اللبنانيين العزل في ساحة رياض الصلح وسط بيروت.

وأظهر فيديو متداول لحظة الهجوم على المتظاهرين، فيما أفادت مصادر إعلامية بأن الجيش اللبناني تدخل لإنقاذ المتظاهرين وفض الاشتباك.


