فيديو .. اعتداء وحشي على طالبات في مظاهرات العراق

2019/10/28
الساعة 3:45 مساءً
‎في
المواطن - متابعة

أظهر مقطع فيديو متداول اعتداء عناصر يقال إنها من رجال الأمن على عدد من الفتيات في طريقهن إلى إحدى المظاهرات.

ونشرت صحيفة عين الموصل المقطع عبر حسابها على تويتر وعلقت عليه بالقول: “هذا العنف الوحشي يجب أن يتوقف”.


