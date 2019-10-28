فيديو .. اعتداء وحشي على طالبات في مظاهرات العراق

المواطن - متابعة

أظهر مقطع فيديو متداول اعتداء عناصر يقال إنها من رجال الأمن على عدد من الفتيات في طريقهن إلى إحدى المظاهرات.

ونشرت صحيفة عين الموصل المقطع عبر حسابها على تويتر وعلقت عليه بالقول: “هذا العنف الوحشي يجب أن يتوقف”.

This is horrible and brutality.

Security forces attacking students in the streets of Baghdad for joining the protest. This violence has to stop immediately. We will expose this violence so the world can see how this govt is treating peaceful protesters and now attacking students. pic.twitter.com/QFy1iCGKXk

— Mosul Eye عين الموصل (@MosulEye) October 28, 2019