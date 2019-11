صنعها صاحبها بيده.. قصة شاحنة بمعرض الرياض

View this post on Instagram

Pic 1 of 3: I recently shot these photos and vids for a #HotRodMagazine feature in #LakeHavasuCity of the #THOR24 custom semi, which is powered by two V-12 engines (1700 cubic inches!) topped with #8-71 blowers and a #NOS system, with an estimated 3400-horsepower! A 10,000-pound motor in a 28,000-pound truck! It’s pretty amazing to see (and hear) it drive down the road! See it go down the road on YouTube: look for “THOR24 Movie Trailer”. #HotRod #blower #blown #HotRodMag #StreetRodder #horsepower #V12 #StreetRod #StreetRodderMag #HotRodder #StreetRodderMagazine #SemiTruck #Semi #Semis