لماذا بكي غوميز بعد الهدف الثاني ؟

I’m very moved and this is the first time I cry on a football field. I’ve always considered that it was my job and a source of happiness and pleasure, and that in any case I could not find myself crying. But I remembered all the sacrifices granted the galleys the moments of doubt, and today get these different trophies and somehow a form of rewards. At that moment, the emotion invaded me and shared this with you is a honor. You gave me a lot of love and strength I became your lion and I'm proud of it ! thank you for everything 🙏🏿🇸🇦💙