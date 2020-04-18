ألمانيا تسجل 3609 إصابات بفيروس كورونا و242 حالة وفاة
ارتفاع إجمالي الإصابات لـ 137439 حالة

ألمانيا تسجل 3609 إصابات بفيروس كورونا و242 حالة وفاة

2020/04/18
الساعة 11:46 صباحًا
المواطن - متابعة

سجل معهد (روبرت كوخ) للأمراض المعدية في ألمانيا 3609 حالات إصابة بفيروس كورونا المستجد في ألمانيا، لترتفع الحالات المصابة فيها إلى 137439 حالةً.

وأشارت بيانات المعهد إلى تسجيل 242 حالة وفاة في ألمانيا ، لترتفع حصيلة الوفيات إلى 4110 حالات.

وفي وقت سابق توقعت منظمة الصحة العالمية أن يتكرر السيناريو الأسوأ لفيروس كورونا كما حدث في إيطاليا، في دول أوروبية أخرى مثل فرنسا وألمانيا وإسبانيا وسويسرا، بفارق زمني لا يتعدى أسبوعين، مشيرة إلى أن أوروبا أصبحت بالفعل مركز العدوى لوباء “كوفيد 19”.

يذكر أن فيروس كورونا أو (كوفيد-19) ظهر في أواخر ديسمبر 2019 في مدينة (ووهان) الصينية في سوق لبيع الحيوانات البرية.

وسرعان ما انتشر الفيروس بسرعة مع حركة انتقال كثيفة للمواطنين لتمضية عطلة رأس السنة القمرية في يناير الماضي.

ومن الصين انتقل فيروس كورونا إلى عشرات الدول حول العالم خاصة في أوروبا مثل دول إيطاليا وألمانيا ليثير حالة من الرعب والهلع.

