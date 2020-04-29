ابتعدوا عن المعلبات في الإفطار والسحور.. لا قيمة غذائية لها
تمهد للسمنة وتسبب الإمساك وتكوين الحصوات في المرارة

ابتعدوا عن المعلبات في الإفطار والسحور.. لا قيمة غذائية لها

2020/04/29
الساعة 8:26 مساءً
- ‎فيجديد الأخبار, حصاد اليوم, صحة وطب‎
0
0
طباعة
المواطن- محمد داوود- جدة

دعا استشاري الباطنة الدكتور عبدالمنعم شوقي ربات البيوت بالابتعاد عن الأطعمة المعلبة في إعداد الإفطار والسحور.

وأضاف لـ”المواطن” أن هذه الوجبات غير صحية، ولا تشكل قيمة غذائية؛ إذ مضاف لها العديد من المواد الكيميائية مثل المواد الحافظة لحفظ الطعام أطول فترة ممكنة، ومكسبات الطعم واللون لإعطائها مذاقًا شهيًا وشكلًا جذابًا.

وبيّن أن أهم أضرار المعلبات الغذائية أنها تحتوي على مادة حمضية لحفظ الطعام من العفن، وقد تسبب التهابات حادة أو مزمنة في المعدة، بجانب احتوائها على كمية كبيرة من السعرات الحرارية، قد تؤدي للسمنة ومضاعفاتها مثل الإصابة بـ مرض السكري، وأمراض القلب، والأوعية الدموية، وتكوين الحصوات في المرارة، كما يمكن أن تسبب الإمساك المزمن.

ونصح ربات البيوت عند تجهيز طبق سلطة الفواكه تجنب المعلبات الغذائية للفاكهة لأنها تحتوي على كمية عالية من السكر قد تضر مرضى السكري، والأفضل إعداد سلطة الفواكه بالثمار الطازجة مع إضافة عصير الليمون قليلًا.

وأكد شوقي أن الأكل الصحي هو الذي يعد في المنزل وتحت الشروط الصحية وتتوفر فيه كل العناصر اللازمة للجسم من فيتامينات ومعادن وألياف.

تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

اترك تعليق

avatar



"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :