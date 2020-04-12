الصندوق العقاري يكشف حقيقة تأجيل سداد الأقساط المستحقة

الصندوق العقاري يكشف حقيقة تأجيل سداد الأقساط المستحقة

2020/04/12
الساعة 11:35 صباحًا
المواطن - الرياض

 

نفى صندوق التنمية العقارية، اليوم الأحد، صحة ما يتم تداوله حاليًا عن تأجيل سداد الأقساط المستحقة على المستفيدين.

جاء ذلك في رد عبر حساب العناية بالمستفيدين التابع للصندوق في “تويتر”، على أحد المواطنين الذي سأل عن إعفاء المستفيدين من برنامج القرض المدعوم من سداد الأقساط.

وأوضح الصندوق أن ما يتم تداوله بشأن تأجيل أو الإعفاء من سداد القروض غير صحيح.

وكان المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الموارد البشرية قد أعلن في وقت سابق، إطلاق مبادرة بين الوزارة ووزارة الإسكان تعفي الضمانيين والأيتام وذوي الإعاقة من سداد استحقاقات وزارة الإسكان لمدة ثلاثة أشهر.

 

 

