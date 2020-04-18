الولايات المتحدة تسجل أكثر من 700 ألف إصابة بـ كورونا
البلد الأكثر تأثراً بالفيروس في العالم

الولايات المتحدة تسجل أكثر من 700 ألف إصابة بـ كورونا

2020/04/18
الساعة 12:08 مساءً
- ‎فياخبار كورونا covid19, العالم, جديد الأخبار, حصاد اليوم
0
طباعة
المواطن - متابعة

تخطت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عتبة الـ700 ألف إصابة مسجلة بفيروس كورونا المستجد ( كوفيد – 19 )، وبذلك تعد البلد الأكثر تأثراً بالفيروس في العالم.

وأشار تعداد لجامعة ( جونز هوبكنز ) إلى أن الولايات المتحدة سجلت 3856 وفاة إضافية خلال 24 ساعة.

وكانت مدينة نيويورك أعلنت الأسبوع أنها ستضيف إلى حصيلة ضحاياها 3778 حالة وفاة “ربما تكون مرتبطة” بكوفيد – 19.

تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

اترك تعليق

avatar



"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :