تعرف على أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء

2020/04/07
الساعة 2:52 صباحًا
المواطن - الرياض

سجلت أسعار الذهب، اليوم الثلاثاء، 200.95 ريال لعيار 24، فيما سجلت أسعار الذهب عيار 22 مبلغ 184.20 ريال.

وبالنسبة إلى أسعار الذهب عيار 21 فسجلت 175.83 ريال، وسجلت أسعار الذهب عيار 18 مبلغ 150.71 ريال، كما سجلت أسعار الذهب عيار 14 مبلغ 117.22 ريال.

أما أسعار الذهب عيار 12 فسجلت 100.47 ريال، وسجلت أسعار أوقية الذهب 6,249 ريالًا، وأخيرًا سجلت أسعار جنيه الذهب 1,407 ريالات.

 

