سلطنة عمان تسجل 53 إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا

2020/04/12
الساعة 11:35 صباحًا
المواطن - متابعة

أعلنت وزارة الصحة بسلطنة عمان اليوم الأحد تسجيل 53 إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا، ليرتفع العدد الإجمالي للإصابات إلى 599.

وكانت سلطنة عمان أعلنت الجمعة عزل العاصمة مسقط كلياً عن المحافظات الأخرى حتى 22 إبريل، ومنع الدخول إليها والخروج منها باستثناء المواد التموينية والأطقم الطبية.

وأتى العزل بعد يومين من قرار حظر التنقل من وإلى محافظة مسقط في محاولة لاحتواء فيروس كورونا في البلاد.

 

