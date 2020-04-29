فيديو.. السديس يلقي كلمة توجيهية لكافة العاملين بالمسجد الحرام
عبر الجهاز اللاسلكي

فيديو.. السديس يلقي كلمة توجيهية لكافة العاملين بالمسجد الحرام

2020/04/29
الساعة 7:36 مساءً
0
0
المواطن - مكة المكرمة

وجّه الرئيس العام لشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشيخ عبدالرحمن السديس كلمة عبر الجهاز اللاسلكي توجيهية لكافة العاملين ثمّن جهودهم في الحد من تفشي فيروس كورونا.

وحثهم على بذل مزيد من الجهد وأداء الأمانة التي شرفهم الله بها، في خدمة مرتادي بيت الله الحرام وخدمة مرتاديه، وهنأهم بحلول شهر رمضان الكريم.

