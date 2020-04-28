مولات حفر الباطن تستعد للافتتاح.. غدًا
بعد شهر ونصف من الإغلاق

مولات حفر الباطن تستعد للافتتاح.. غدًا

2020/04/28
الساعة 6:27 مساءً
المواطن - فواز الأسلمي - حفر الباطن

بدأت عدد من المولات بمحافظة حفر الباطن الاستعداد للافتتاح يوم غد الأربعاء، وقام أصحاب المحلات بداخل المولات بتعقيم وتنظيف محلاتهم بعد شهر ونصف من الإغلاق بسبب الإجراءات الاحترازية ضد فيروس كورونا.

جاء ذلك تماشيًا مع أمر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- الذي تضمن السماح بفتح بعض الأنشطة الاقتصادية والتجارية وممارستها أعمالها في فترة السماح، ابتداءً من 6 رمضان حتى 20 رمضان لمحلات تجارة الجملة والتجزئة والمراكز التجارية والمولات والسماح لشركات المقاولات والمصانع بالعودة لممارسة أنشطتها.

