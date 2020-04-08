نصائح غذائية مهمة لمواجهة كورونا
2020/04/08
الساعة 12:18 مساءً
وجهت منظمة الصحة العالمية مجموعة من النصائح الغذائية للبالغين خلال تفشي فيروس كورونا، مشددة على ضرورة تناول غذاء متوازن كل يوم يعزز المناعة.

وأوضحت الصحة العالمية، في تغريدة على حسابها على تويتر، ضرورة حصول الجسم على ما يكفي من الفيتامينات، والمعادن، والألياف الغذائية، والبروتين، ومضادات الأكسدة، لافتة إلى أن كل تلك العناصر الغذائية يحتاجها الجسم لتعزيز وتقوية جهاز المناعة، وللحد من خطر الإصابة بالأمراض المزمنة والمعدية.

كما نصحت بتقليل استهلاك الملح إلى ما دون 5 غرامات (ملعقة صغيرة واحدة) في اليوم، مع استخدام الملح المعالج باليود، كما نصحت بتقليل تناول المشروبات الغازية أو الصودا والمشروبات الأخرى الغنية بالسكر.

وختمت مشددة على أهمية تناول الطعام في المنزل لتقليل معدل الاختلاط بالآخرين والحد من احتمال التعرض للإصابة بـ فيروس كورونا فمع تردد بعض الناس على بعض المطاعم والمقاهي، لا يمكن معرفة ما إذا كان الناس يغسلون أيديهم، وهل تُنَظف الأسطح وتُطهَر بانتظام كافٍ في تلك الأماكن.

يذكر أن الفيروس الذي وصفته منظمة الصحة العالمية بأسوأ أزمة صحية تواجه العالم، والذي تفشى في كافة أنحاء العالم، حصد حتى الآن حياة 80 ألف شخص، وأصاب أكثر من 1397180 في 192 دولة ومنطقة، وفق الأرقام الرسميّة، منذ ظهوره في الصين بديسمبر الماضي.

