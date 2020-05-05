انتشال 3 أشخاص من وادي تثليث

2020/05/05
الساعة 6:15 مساءً
- ‎فيجديد الأخبار, حصاد اليوم
المواطن - تثليث

أنقذ الدفاع المدني في تثليث بمنطقة عسير ثلاثة أشخاص احتجزوا في وادي تثليث.
وأفاد الدفاع المدني أن الأشخاص الثلاثة بصحة جيدة ولله الحمد.

