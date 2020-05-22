تصميم خيالي مدهش لمنتجع في الربع الخالي
يقع على مساحة 24 ألف متر مربع

2020/05/22
الساعة 5:35 مساءً
المواطن - ترجمة: منة الله أشرف

كشفت شركة X Architects عن تصميم مذهل لمنتجع صحراوي من المقرر إقامته في صحراء الربع الخالي بالسعودية.

ويشتهر المكان ببيئته القاسية حيث إن صحراء الربع الخالي هي أكبر صحراء رملية في العالم، والتضاريس فيها مغطاة بكثبان رملية يبلغ ارتفاعها 250 مترًا، وهو الأمر الذي وضعته شركة X Architects في الاعتبار عند تصميم المشروع.

وبحسب موقع Construction Week Online أنشأت الشركة نموذجًا رائعًا من التصميم الذي يقع على التضاريس الشاسعة؛ ومن أجل تجربة لا مثيل لها للزوار وحتى يكون شكل المكان مثاليًا، تم تضمين وحدات على شكل كثبان رملية ودمجها على شكل المسارح الرومانية.

وفي الوقت نفسه، تم تصميم وحدات أخرى على شكل زهرة الصحراء، وهي ذلك الشكل الذي يتخذ هيئة بلورية من الكريستال الرملي وتحدث بشكل طبيعي في صحراء المملكة.

وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، يتم تغطية الوحدات بشبكة من ألياف البوليمر على الهيكل الخارجي؛ لمقاومة ظروف الطقس من العواصف الرملية والشمس القاسية.

ويتضمن المشروع الذي تبلغ مساحته الإجمالية نحو 24 ألف متر مربع، زراعة حديقة لإنشاء نظام بيئي يركز على إعادة استخدام المياه، وتشمل عناصر التصميم الأخرى فتحات على السطح ليتخلل الضوء الطبيعي إلى المكان، ووجود حمامات سباحة وتراسات ومنتجعات صحية.

كما يركز المشروع أيضًا على إعادة استخدام المياه الموجودة في حمامات السباحة والمنتجعات الصحية.

وإليكم صور التصميم المذهلة بحسب ما نشرها الموقع الرسمي للشركة:

 

 



خالد محمد النجمي
ضيف
خالد محمد النجمي

جميل جدا،،، لهواة البر،،،، اقل شي تبعد عن الإزعاج وزحمة السيارات،،،

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
15 ساعة
ايهاب المنصور
ضيف
ايهاب المنصور

مشاء الله تبارك الله افضل لمشاهدة العج عن قرب والتمتع بقسوة الطبيعه

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم


