تكليف الحميدي برئاسة مجلس إدارة رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين
قرار عودة المسابقة يخضع للمراجعة والمتابعة المستمرة

تكليف الحميدي برئاسة مجلس إدارة رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين

2020/05/15
الساعة 3:34 صباحًا
- ‎فيالرياضة, حصاد اليوم
23
0
طباعة
المواطن - واس

عقد مجلس إدارة رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين اليوم اجتماعاً مرئياً بحضور رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، ياسر المسحل لبحث الآلية المناسبة حيال مسابقة دوري كأس الأمير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين، واتخاذ أفضل الحلول المتاحة والمتوافقة مع الظروف الحالية.
وأكد المجلس أن قرار عودة المسابقة يخضع للمراجعة والمتابعة المستمرة مع الجهات الصحية المختصة، مشدداً على أن الأولوية القصوى هي سلامة اللاعبين والرياضيين، وستقوم الأندية برفع مرئياتها عن الآثار التي ألقت بظلالها عليها بسبب جائحة فيروس كورونا للرابطة والاتحاد.
كما صادق المجلس بالإجماع على استقالة مسلي بن مهدي آل معمر من رئاسة مجلس إدارة رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، مقدمين شكرهم له على كل الجهود التي بذلها خلال فترة توليه المنصب، وأقر الأعضاء بالإجماع تكليف المدير التنفيذي للرابطة عبد العزيز بن ناصر الحميدي برئاسة مجلس الإدارة إلى حين انتهاء الموسم على أن يتم فتح باب الترشح لمنصب الرئيس قبل انتهاء الموسم بـ 30 يوماً.
وقدم المجلس شكره لحكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين – أيدها الله – على الجهود الكبيرة التي تبذل لمواجهة جائحة فيروس كورونا، ولكل الجهات المعنية، سائلين الله عز وجل أن يعجل برفع هذه الغمة عن الوطن والعالم أجمع.
من جهته قدم رئيس رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين المكلف عبدالعزيز بن ناصر الحميدي ، شكره وتقديره لأعضاء المجلس على ثقتهم بالتكليف، ولرئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ولأعضاء مجلس الإدارة لحضورهم الاجتماع ، مثمناً الدور الكبير الذي تقوم به وزارة الرياضة بقيادة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير عبد العزيز بن تركي الفيصل وزير الرياضة، من متابعة مستمرة واهتمام كبيرين.



تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

تعليقك ورأيك يهمنا

avatar


"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :