حفريات طريق الملك فيصل تترصد للسيارات !
طالب المارة بتعويضهم بعد الأضرار التي لحقت بسيارتهم

حفريات طريق الملك فيصل تترصد للسيارات !

2020/05/15
الساعة 11:43 مساءً
- ‎فيآخر الاخبار, جديد الأخبار, حصاد اليوم
138
1
طباعة
المواطن - علي شيبان - جازان

أبدى عدد من أهالي مدينة جيزان ومرتادي طريق الملك فيصل “الستين” بحي السويس وبالقرب من محطة أرامكو استياءهم وتذمرهم من سقوط مركباتهم في حفريات كبيرة جدًّا في منتصف الطريق؛ مما سبب لهم أضرارًا جسيمة في مركباتهم.

وقال بعض مرتادي الطريق في تصريحات إلى “المواطن“: إن هذه الحفريات عميقة جدًّا ناهيك عن وقوعها في أكبر طريق في المدينة، والذي يعد من الطرق الحيوية وذات النشاط والحركة المرورية، مطالبين الجهات المعنية بالاهتمام بهذا الشأن وتعويضهم عن الأضرار التي لحقت بمركباتهم.

في سياق متصل، أكدت أمانة جازان أن الصور التي تم تداولها اليوم الجمعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من هبوط جزئي في أسفلت أحد الطرق الرئيسية بمدينة جيزان كان بسبب انكسار في أحد خطوط شبكة المياه الرئيسية التابعة لخدمات المياه بمنطقة جازان.

وأوضحت أنها باشرت على الفور الموقع لاتخاذ الإجراءات الوقائية اللازمة، حيث قامت بعمل الحماية اللازمة للموقع بصبات خرسانية وأشرطة السلامة وشفط تلك المياه بمعداتها وآلياتها حرصًا على حماية الأرواح والممتلكات إلى أن تبدأ الجهة المختصة في إصلاح ومعالجة خط المياه.

وخاطبت الأمانة الجهة المختصة بسرعة إصلاح ومعالجة الخلل وإعادة وضع الطريق إلى ما كان عليه، وسوف تقوم الأمانة بمتابعة ذلك مع الجهة المختصة؛ للتأكد من إعادة إصلاح الطريق وسفلتته وفق الشروط والمواصفات الفنية.

 



تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

1
تعليقك ورأيك يهمنا

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
ابوفهد الحكمي
ضيف
ابوفهد الحكمي

وهاكذا يستمر مسلسل طرق جازان ورمي الأسباب من جهه إلى أخرى حتى يضيع حق المستخدم للطريق المتضرر منه ..والسؤال إلى متى يستمر ذالك الجدل ما بين مواطن متضرري وجهات مسؤله كل يرمي فساده على الآخر؟

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
2 ساعة


"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :