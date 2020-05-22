فيصل بن سلمان يتصل بوالد الطفلة مسك: مبارك عودتها سالمة
أثنى على جهود رجال الأمن والفرق التطوعية

فيصل بن سلمان يتصل بوالد الطفلة مسك: مبارك عودتها سالمة

2020/05/23
الساعة 1:56 صباحًا
الطفلة مسك لحظة العثور عليها
المواطن - الرياض - متابعة

أجرى الأمير فيصل بن سلمان أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة ، اتصالًا هاتفيًا بوالد الطفلة مسك مناور الرويتعي، التي فقدت في أثناء خروجها من منزل أسرتها ، و اطمأن سموه خلال الاتصال على صحة الطفلة، مهنئاً والديها بعودتها سالمة.

وأثنى أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على جهود رجال الأمن، وتفاعل الفرق التطوعية، معربًا عن شكره وتقديره للجميع على ما قاموا به من جهود حتى العثور على الطفلة.

من جانبه أعرب والد الطفلة عن شكره لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على اتصاله واطمئنانه على صحة الطفلة.

وأعلنت شرطة منطقة المدينة المنورة أن الجهات الأمنية تمكنت من العثور على طفلة مفقودة وإعادتها لأسرتها سالمة.

وصرّح المتحدث الإعلامي لشرطة منطقة المدينة المنورة الرائد حسين القحطاني، بأن الجهات الأمنية تمكنت من العثور على طفلة مفقودة تبلغ من العمر سنة ونصف، في تمام الساعة السابعة والنصف من صباح  الجمعة، إثر بلاغ من أسرتها، وذلك بمشاركة أحد الفرق التطوعية، وقد أجريت الفحوصات الطبية المناسبة للطفلة، وإعادتها لأسرتها سالمة.

وبحسب ما ذكر متابعون، وجد أحد رجال الدفاع المدني الطفلة مسك وهي تبكي داخل منزل شعبي مهجور يبعد عن منزل أسرتها بحضور أعضاء فريق “ساعد” التطوعي.



