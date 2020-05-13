مطار تبوك يستقبل 214 ممارسًا صحيًّا من الهند
وسط إجراءات احترازية وصحية عالية

مطار تبوك يستقبل 214 ممارسًا صحيًّا من الهند

2020/05/14
الساعة 2:59 صباحًا
- ‎فيآخر الاخبار, جديد الأخبار, حصاد اليوم
676
1
طباعة
المواطن - أحمد العطوي - تبوك

أنهت إدارة جوازات مطار الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وبمشاركة من الشؤون الصحية بالمنطقة وعدد من الجهات المختصة، إجراءات وصول 214 من الممارسين الصحيين والقادمين من الهند، وسط إجراءات صحية واحترازية كبيرة، حيث سيخضعون للحجر الصحي المقرر ومن ثم توزيعهم على مناطق المملكة للمشاركة مع بقية الكوادر الصحية في تقديم الخدمات الصحية لمواجهة فيروس كورونا.

وكان في استقبال الرحلة القادمة مدير جوازات منطقة تبوك، اللواء سعيد القحطاني، ومدير عام الشؤون الصحية بالمنطقة، الدكتور غرم الغامدي، ومدير جوازات المطار، المقدم هاني الجعيد، وعدد من الجهات حيث تم تخصيص عدد من الحافلات لنقلهم لمقر الحجر الصحي المقرر لهم

من جهة أخرى أشرف مدير عام جمرك مطار الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الدولي سعود بن فهد الحريري على الرحلة القادمة من الهند، حيث تم فحص جميع الأمتعة مع ركاب الرحلة وتم تسليمها لهم.

وعلمت “المواطن” بأن هؤلاء الممارسين الصحيين هم بالأساس يعملون في مختلف مستشفيات المنطقة وكانوا يتمتعون بإجازاتهم الاعتيادية قبيل فرض الحظر على الطيران، حيث تم تسهيل عودتهم للسعودية وسيقيمون بالحجر الصحي الذي خصصته لهم وزارة الصحة في الحجر الصحي بجامعة تبوك وبفندق المينا.



تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

1
تعليقك ورأيك يهمنا

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
ابو حمد محمد بن حمد
ضيف
ابو حمد محمد بن حمد

اللهم ارفع البلاء و الوباء عن بلادنا وعن بلاد المسلمين والعالم أجمعين

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
18 ساعة


"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :