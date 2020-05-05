هجوم سيبراني خبيث على مؤسسات عالمية تطور لقاحات ضد فيروس كورونا
حذرت المملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة، من أن هناك هجمات سيبرانية تحاول سرقة البيانات من الجامعات وشركات الأدوية ومعاهد البحوث الذين يعملون على تطوير أدوية ولقاح لفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19).

وقال المركز الوطني للأمن السيبراني في المملكة المتحدة (NCSC)، إنه لوحظ أن المنظمات التي تحاول تطوير لقاح ضد فيروس كورونا مستهدفة من قِبل الهجمات الخبيثة، وجاء ذلك متفقًا مع تقارير وكالة الأمن السيبراني الأمريكية وأمن البنية التحتية (CISA).

وحثت الوكالتان، العاملين في مجال الرعاية الصحية والأبحاث الطبية على تغيير كلمات المرور، واستخدام المصادقة الثنائية.

وكانت الوكالتان حذرتا في وقت سابق من الشهر الماضي، من أن المجرمين الإلكترونيين سيعملون على استغلال تفشي فيروس كورونا؛ لتحقيق مكاسب شخصية خاصة بهم.

وحذرتا من أن تواتر الهجمات السيبرانية المماثلة سيزداد خلال الأسابيع والأشهر المقبلة.

وقالت وكالة سكاي نيوز بنسختها الإنجليزية، نقلًا عن مصادرها إن هناك شكوكًا تحوم حول جناة من إيران والصين وروسيا ودول أخرى.

وتابعت سكاي نيوز إنه لا يُعتقد أنه كان هناك هجوم ناجح على مؤسسة في المملكة المتحدة، لكن الهجمات حققت نجاحًا في أماكن أخرى، مشيرة إلى أن الوصول إلى المعلومات التي تحتفظ بها مختبرات الدولة المنافسة بات ذات أهمية قصوى الآن.

