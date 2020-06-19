“التطور الرياضي واستضافة الأحداث” .. العالم مُعجب بـ السعودية
المملكة استضافت العديد من الأحداث الرياضية الناجحة

"التطور الرياضي واستضافة الأحداث" .. العالم مُعجب بـ السعودية

2020/06/19
الساعة 8:08 مساءً
المواطن - محمد سمعه

نجحت وزارة الرياضة خلال الفترات الأخيرة، في كسب التحدي عن طريق تنظيم فعاليات رياضية عالمية على الأراضي السعودية بصورة أبهرت العالم.

وبعد أن استضافت المملكة العديد من الأحداث الرياضية التي لا تُنسى مثل “فورمولا إي الدرعية، السوبر الإيطالي، السوبر الإسباني، رالي داكار، السوبر كلاسيكو، نهائي الملاكمة للوزن الثقيل على بطولة العالم”، وجميع المشاركين في الفعاليات من الرياضيين أشادوا بحسن تنظيم وبعراقة التاريخ والحضارة السعودية، بالإضافة للمعالم السياحية المميزة والموجودة في المملكة.

وخلال ندوة جمعية خريجي كلية لندن للأعمال في الرياض، أكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل وزير الرياضة على أن المملكة لا تزال لديها الرغبة لاستضافة المزيد من الفعاليات الرياضية بل والمنافسة عليها خلال الفترة المقبلة.

لا شك أن كثرة استضافة الفعاليات المزينة بالصبغة السعودية، يعطي للعالم فرصة للتعرف والتقرب أكثر فأكثر من الحضارة السعودية، مع إلقاء الضوء على التطور الرياضي الحاصل في كافة المنشآت الرياضية، وفي مستويات اللاعبين في كافة الرياضات خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وتستعد السعودية لاستضافة رالي داكار 2021 في شهر يناير المقبل، للمرة الثانية على التوالي بعد نجاح استضافة النسخة الأولى من الرالي في المملكة، حيث أُقيم للمرة الأولى في القارة الآسيوية.

وحول استضافة السعودية لـ نسخة 2021 من رالي داكار قال وزير الرياضة: “نحن ندرك اليوم أن المهمة كبيرة، وإننا يجب أن نتفوق على أنفسنا لنقدم أفضل نسخة من رالي داكار، وهذا ممكن إذا تعاون الجميع وتضافرت الجهود لتقديم المملكة بأفضل صورة للعالم أجمع”.

واختتم تصريحاته قائلًا: “اليوم نعلن عن مسار جديد وتعديلات في رالي داكار 2021 ليكون أكثر تشويقًا وحماسًا وأفضل من ناحية السلامة للمتسابقين، ونحن اليوم نؤكد للعالم بأننا لا نقبل إلا أن تكون المملكة وجهة سياحية رياضية من خلال استضافة أبرز الأحداث الكبرى وبمختلف الرياضات، وسنعود أقوى من قبل فأهلًا وسهلًا بكم من جديد في السعودية”.


