الطيران المدني: التذكرة الإلكترونية تعد تصريحًا بالتنقل خلال منع التجول

2020/06/17
الساعة 11:01 مساءً
المواطن - الرياض

أكدت هيئة الطيران المدني، اليوم الأربعاء، أن التذكرة الإلكترونية تعتبر تصريحًا بالتنقل خلال أوقات منع التجوّل.

وأضاف الهيئة، في تغريدة على حسابها الرسمي بموقع “تويتر”، أن التذكرة تتيح للمسافر استخدامها كتصريح لمدة 3 ساعات قبل موعد إقلاع الرحلة، و3 ساعات بعد الوصول.

يذكر أن الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني أعلنت في وقت سابق، تطوير صناعة النقل الجوي وفقًا لأحدث النظم بما يتوافق مع المستجدات في صناعة الطيران العالمية، كما تعمل الهيئة على استمرار الحفاظ على أعلى معايير السلامة لصناعة النقل الجوي في المملكة، والعمل على تحديث القوانين واللوائح بما يتماشى مع تطورات قطاع الطيران دوليًّا.

وتقوم الهيئة بإصدار وتجديد التراخيص والاعتمادات والشهادات الخاصة بصناعة الطيران المدني وفقًا للقوانين واللوائح ويضمن الامتثال للأنظمة والإجراءات، إضافة إلى إجراء فحوصات منتظمة لمراقبة وضمان أعلى مستويات السلامة الممكنة.

وتعمل هيئة الطيران المدني على تطبيق معايير سلامة الطيران فيما يتعلق بـمعلومات الطيران، وترخيص مقدمي خدمات (معلومات الطيران، تصميم إجراءات الطيران، الفحص الجوي للأجهزة الملاحية والتقييم الجوي لإجراءات الطيران، وترخيص المفوضين لدراسة عوائق الطيران)، وبعد أن يتم إصدار تلك التراخيص تقوم الهيئة بزيارات تفتيشية معلنة وغير معلنة لمزودي الخدمة للتأكد من تطبيق لوائح الهيئة التنفيذية وكتابة التقارير حيالها.

يذكر أن الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني تقوم بتحديد برامج التدقيق على مقدمي الخدمات المرخصين وفق اللوائح التنفيذية، والمصادقة على نشر إجراءات الطيران لمطارات المملكة العربية السعودية والطرق الجوية بالمجال الجوي السعودي حسب اللوائح التنفيذية، وكذلك المصادقة على نقل وتركيب الأجهزة الملاحية بالمملكة، وبناء قاعدة بيانات عن عوائق الطيران والتضاريس حول المطارات وتحديثها بصفة مستمرة، بالإضافة إلى التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة من أمانات وبلديات وهيئات تطوير المدن والمطورين العقاريين أو أي جهة اعتبارية أو فردية لدراسة المخططات للخطة المستقبلية في تطوير المدن، علاوة على إصدار التصاريح والموافقات للجهات ذات العلاقة للموافقة على ارتفاعات المباني أو الأبراج بحسب المناطق المحددة.


