بريطانيا تخفض درجة مواجهة كورونا إلى الثالثة

2020/06/19
الساعة 8:08 مساءً
المواطن ـ الرياض:

أعلنت بريطانيا تخفيض درجة الاستعداد بشأن كورونا من المستوى الرابع إلى الثالث من أصل خمس درجات.

وأوضح بيان صادر عن مكتب رئاسة الوزراء البريطانية، الجمعة 19 حزيران/يونيو 2020، أنَّ الإجراءات الحكومية لمحاربة انتشار الفيروس تعمل بشكل جيد، حيث لا تزال معدلات الإصابات والوفيات في انخفاض مستمر، داعيًا المواطنين إلى الاستمرار باتباع الإرشادات الطبية الرسمية من أجل منع وقوع موجة انتشار ثانية.

يذكر أن درجة الاستعداد الثالثة تشير إلى أن الوباء لا يزال في حالة انتشار عامة داخل البلاد، ولكنه يختلف عن المستوى الرابع في كون الأخير يصنف درجات انتشار عالية، فيما تضيف المرحلة الخامسة والأعلى تحذيرًا من احتمال عدم مقدرة النظام الصحي على التعامل مع عدد الإصابات.

 

 


