بعد تقرير سوق السمك.. بلدية المضايا ترد على “المواطن”
أكدت أن جميع العقود للبسطات للسعوديين ولا صحة لدفع أجرة التنظيف

2020/06/20
الساعة 12:24 صباحًا
المواطن - علي شيبان - جازان

علقت بلدية المضايا في منطقة جازان على ما نشرته “المواطن” بعنوان “بعد تقرير المواطن.. مواجهة على الهواء بين أصحاب محلات السمك”.

أسعار الإيجارات هي السائدة:

وأوضحت البلدية أن سوق النفع العام بالمضايا مؤجر بالكامل لمستثمر يعمل على تشغيله أو بالتأجير لجميع المحلات وفق الأسعار السائدة بالسوق ووفق شروط العقد المبرم معه والذي من ضمن شروطه التزام المستثمر بوجود عقد للنظافة والصيانة المستمرة للسوق وجميعها متوفرة، كما يوجد مكتب مخصص للبلدية وبه مراقب متواجد بصفة مستمرة والذي يسعى لخدمة المستأجرين والمتسوقين ولرصد أي مخالفات أو تجاوزات أو شكاوى تتعلق سواء بالصحة العامة، وكذلك متابعة الالتزام بالإجراءات الاحترازية لمواجهة فيروس كورونا من قبل أصحاب المحلات أو المتسوقين أو غيرها من الملاحظات التي تحصل بالسوق واتخاذ اللازم معها في حينه وفق الأنظمة والتعليمات وتقييم مستوى النظافة بالسوق، بالإضافة إلى أعمال التطهير والتعقيم للسوق والتي تتم بصفة يومية.

وأكدت البلدية أنها لم تبلغ بوجود أي ارتفاع في أسعار الإيجار من قبل المستأجرين، وبعد مشاهدة ما تم نشره تم استدعاء المستثمر؛ للتأكد مما ذكر وتم مراجعة جميع العقود المبرمة بين المستثمر والمستأجرين، فوجد أنها من ضمن الأسعار السائدة، وهذه الأسعار منذ بداية التأجير بالسوق من عام 1437 ولم تتم الزيادة فيها.

أزمة الكهرباء:

وبالنسبة إلى ما يخص وحدات التكييف والكهرباء، قالت بلدية المضايا: إن الكهرباء موجودة ولا يوجد بها أي إشكالات، وكذلك التكييف، ولكن حاليًّا من ضمن الإجراءات الاحترازية يتم فتح مصادر للتهوية، بالإضافة إلى دخولنا لموسم الصيف وارتفاع درجات الحرارة؛ ما أدى إلى عدم كفاية التكييف، وبعد معاينة المختصين تم إلزام المستثمر بصيانة وبزيادة وحدات التكييف في السوق في الجزء الخاص بالأسماك.

وما يخص أجرة التنظيف، لفتت البلدية إلى أن المستثمر أفاد بأنه لا صحة لما تم ذكره، ولم يتم أخذ أي مبالغ بخصوص أجرة التنظيف.

بسطات للسعوديين:

وفي شأن العمالة الأجنبية فجميع العقود للبسطات للسعوديين، ويوجد لجنة مختصة بالتوطين مشكلة من عدة جهات لمتابعة التوطين والأنشطة المستثناة والأنشطة التي يجب التوطين فيها ويتم التنسيق معها في حال وجود عمالة مخالفة.

أما ما يخص الباعة الجائلة فقالت البلدية: إنها تنفذ أعمال الرقابة المستمرة بالسوق وعلى العاملين، وفي حال وجودهم بصفة مخالفة يتم مصادرة ما يتم عرضه في حينه من قبل مراقب السوق، وفي الفترة الماضية تم مصادرة أكثر من 30 كيلو من الباعة الجائلة.

وأهابت البلدية بجميع المستأجرين والمتسوقين بأنه في حال وجود أي شكاوى أو ملاحظة يتم مراجعة مراقب البلدية المتواجد بالسوق وإبلاغه وسيتم التعامل معها وفق الأنظمة.

الجدير بالذكر أن برنامج “يا هلا” سلط الضوء على مشكلة أصحاب محلات السمك في سوق المضايا بمنطقة جازان، بعد أن استعرضت “المواطن” الاثنين الماضي تفاصيل المشكلة وشكاوى أصحاب المحلات.


