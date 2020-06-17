ضبط قائد مركبة ومرافقه عرضا حياتهما وحياة الآخرين للخطر بعسير

ضبط قائد مركبة ومرافقه عرضا حياتهما وحياة الآخرين للخطر بعسير

2020/06/18
الساعة 1:18 صباحًا
- ‎فيآخر الاخبار, جديد الأخبار
4
0
طباعة
المواطن - عسير

أعلنت الإدارة العامة للمرور بمنطقة عسير، ضبط قائد مركبة ومرافقه عرّضا حياتهما وحياة الآخرين للخطر.

وقال المرور السعودي، في تغريدة عبر “تويتر”: “مرور منطقة عسير يضبط قائد المركبة ومرافقه الذي عرض نفسه وقائدي المركبات الأخرى للخطر”.

ونشر المرور مجموعة من الصور أظهرت ممارسات واستهتار قائد المركبة ومرافقه على الطريق السريع.

وأضاف المرور السعودي أنه سيتم إحالتهما للهيئة المرورية لتطبيق العقوبات المقررة في نظام المرور.


guest
0 تعليقات
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments



تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر


"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :