علاج كورونا الرخيص .. ماذا تعرف عن ديكساميثازون وآثاره الجانبية؟
يقلل من الوفيات في صفوف المرضى بالفيروس والحالات الحرجة

علاج كورونا الرخيص .. ماذا تعرف عن ديكساميثازون وآثاره الجانبية؟

2020/06/17
الساعة 9:58 صباحًا
- ‎فياخبار كورونا covid19, جديد الأخبار, حصاد اليوم
155
0
طباعة
المواطن - متابعة

أكدت منظمة الصحة العالمية، أن نجاح باحثين بريطانيين، في علاج حالات إصابة خطرة بفيروس كورونا المستجد، بدواء “ديكساميثازون” الذي ينتمي إلى عائلة “الستيرويدات”، يعتبر إنجازًا علميًا.

وقال المدير العام للمنظمة تيدروس أدهانوم، أمس الثلاثاء، إن الدواء الستيرويدي يعد أول علاج مثبت يقلل من الوفيات في صفوف مرضى كورونا، ممن يتنفسون بواسطة قوارير الأوكسجين أو أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي.

يعد “ديكساميثازون” دواءً رخيصًا، إذ قدر الباحثون تكلفة دورة علاج ثمانية أشخاص يعانون من كوفيد-19، بـ40 جنيهًا إسترلينيًا، أي ما يعادل 50 دولارًا أميركيًا تقريبًا.

أما عن الآثار الجانبية للعقار، فأبرزها بحسب المعهد البريطاني الوطني للصحة وجودة الرعاية، الشعور بالقلق والضعف الإدراكي والإحساس بعدم التوازن والإعياء واحتباس السوائل والصداع وارتفاع ضغط الدم وتغير المزاج والغثيان وهشاشة العظام وآلام في المعدة وزيادة الوزن واضطرابات في النوم.

ومن بين الأعراض الجانبية الأقل شيوعًا، زيادة الشهية ومشاكل في الرؤية والقلب والدوار، كما ينصح الأطباء من يتناولون أدوية “الستيرويدات” تجنب الاختلاط بالمرضى الذين يعانون من الحصبة وجدري الماء.

وكان رئيس الوزراء البريطاني، بوريس جونسون، قد أكد الثلاثاء، أن علماء بريطانيين استخدموا علاجًا أظهر نتائج فعالة في مواجهة فيروس كورونا، مشيرا إلى أن العلاج المعني سيكون متوفرا بشكل فوري في هيئة الخدمات الطبية وبكميات كافية في حال حدوث موجة تفش ثانية للفيروس.

وينتمي عقار “ديكساميثازون” لعائلة “الستيرويدات” والتي تفيد بتقليل الالتهابات، وقد استخدم في علاج الربو والالتهاب المفصلي الروماتويدي، في ستينيات القرن الماضي.

ويوقف “ديكساميثازون” الجهاز المناعي من تدمير الصفائح الدموية لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون من اضطرابات ومشاكل في الدم.

كذلك يوصف “ديكساميثازون” لتقليل الأورام، وخصوصا الدماغية منها، حسبما ذكرت شبكة “سكاي نيوز” البريطانية.

وفي الدراسة التي أثبتت فعالية “ديكساميثازون” مع فيروس كورونا المستجد، أعطي 2104 مرضى 6 ميليغرامات من الدواء مرة واحدة على مدار شهر عن طريق الفم، أو الحقن الوريدي لعشرة أيام، ووجد العلماء أنه على مدى 28 يومًا، كان معدل الوفيات بين المرضى الذين يحتاجون إلى التهوية عبر أجهزة التنفس الصناعية 41 في المئة، أما بالنسبة لأولئك الذين يحتاجون إلى الأكسجين فكان في حدود 25 في المئة.

وكان معدل الوفيات بين أولئك المرضى الذي لا يحتاجون إلى دعم لجهازهم التنفسي، 13 في المئة.


guest
0 تعليقات
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments



تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر


"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :