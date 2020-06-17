مجموعة العشرين تناقش تداعيات كورونا على إفريقيا والدول الأقل نموًّا
التمويل من أجل التنمية المستدامة وجودة البنية التحتية

مجموعة العشرين تناقش تداعيات كورونا على إفريقيا والدول الأقل نموًّا

2020/06/17
الساعة 11:13 مساءً
المواطن - الرياض

عقدت مجموعة عمل التنمية بمجموعة العشرين اجتماعًا افتراضيًّا، اليوم الأربعاء الموافق 17 يونيو 2020. وهدف الاجتماع لمواصلة النقاش فيما يتعلق بأولويات مجموعة العمل.

وناقش الأعضاء التمويل من أجل التنمية المستدامة وجودة البنية التحتية من أجل الترابط الإقليمي وتحديث إطار المسائلة وتحديث الرياض المتعلق بمساهمة مجموعة العشرين في أجندة التنمية المستدامة لعام 2030. وإلى جانب ذلك، ناقشت المجموعة خطة عمل مجموعة العشرين للاستجابة لفيروس كورونا في إفريقيا والدول الأقل نموًّا.

ونتيجة لتداعيات جائحة فيروس كورونا، وأثرها على ركود الاقتصاد العالمي، تتأثر بشكل خاص أقل البلدان نموًّا الأكثر عرضة للمحن الاجتماعية والاقتصادية الشديدة. ولذلك، تُبرز “خطة عمل مجموعة العشرين للاستجابة لفيروس كورونا في إفريقيا والدول الأقل نموًّا” التزامات مجموعة العشرين نحو الجهود التضامنية الملموسة لمساعدة إفريقيا والدول الأقل نموًّا في حصول الشعوب الأقل حظًّا على الضروريات الأساسية واحتواء الجائحة وتداعياتها وشق الطريق نحو التعافي منها.

تسعى مجموعة عمل التنمية نحو تعزيز مساهمة الدول الأعضاء في مجموعة العشرين لأجندة 2030، وإبراز جهود مجموعة العشرين بصورة أكثر وضوحًا ومصداقيةً وفعالية، والمحافظة على مواصلة جهود مجموعة العشرين واتساقها.


