بيتروس يرد على الحملة الهجومية ضده بصورتين

Clarification: 1- I received the shoes as a gift, therefore I will keep it as a souvenir in my gallery and will not play with it. 2- In one pair of the shoes there is the Brazilian flag and my name, in the other pair of the shoes there is the name Mohammed and the Saudi flag. So there cannot be a place of disrespect as I would be disrespecting myself at the first place. 3- I have big admire for the name Mohammed, I have always named myself as Mohammed and wear the Saudi Thoub, big love to Mohammed name and my second country 🇸🇦❤️🇸🇦!