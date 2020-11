كيف يمكن للسعودية وبريطانيا الشراكة في رؤية 2030 ؟ 

Guests attend the Global AI 2020 (Artificial Intelligence) Summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 21, 2020. - The summit, organised by the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) and G20 Saudi Secretariat as part of The International Conferences Program, brings together stakeholders from public sector, academia and private sector, including technology companies, investors, entrepreneurs and startups to shape the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI). (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)