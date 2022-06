#BREAKING :#earthquake struck parts of #Afghanistan.

The quake has caused extensive personal and financial damage to civilians in and around #Paktika province.

The medical and first aid team has arrived to the area to transfer critically injureds to sharana & #kabul#SavePaktika pic.twitter.com/JFCumIEzR9

— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕿𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖇𝖆𝖓 𝖙𝖎𝖒𝖊𝖘 (@Taliban_times) June 22, 2022