اسأل حساب المواطن

الحساب الرسمي لحساب المواطن على  تويتر  

عزيزي القارئ :
‫هنا نفتح لك المجال لتطرح سؤالك عن حساب المواطن :‬

أضف سؤالك

1885
تعليقك ورأيك يهمنا

avatar
1344 Comment threads
541 Thread replies
4 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
خالد محمد
ضيف
خالد محمد

لم يتم إيداع الدفعه الثلاثون

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
2 ساعة
أبو فراس
ضيف
أبو فراس

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته..
دفعة ٣٠ هذا الشهر لم تنزل لي وش الإشكالية

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
3 ساعة
أبو فراس
ضيف
أبو فراس

السلام عليكم..
لم تنزل لي دفعة هذا الشهر وفي البرنامج مكتوب لا يوجد صرف..؟

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
3 ساعة
احمد
ضيف
احمد

اخوي اما نزل شي الشهر هذا

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
8 ساعة
هناء
ضيف
هناء

السلام عليكم
انا مطلقه ومسجله في حساب المواطن وأبوي طاردينه من حساب المواطن هل ينزل لي او بيوقف ؟!

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
9 ساعة
هند
ضيف
هند

هل بيخصمون من حساب المواطن

أعجبني-1لم يعجبني  رد
11 ساعة
الحربي
ضيف
الحربي

السلام عليكم ورحمةالله وبركاته
لم تنزل لي دفعة هذا الشهر مالسبب ومكتوب مؤهل

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
18 ساعة
سلطان
ضيف
سلطان

لم يتم ايداع حساب المواطن ماهي الاسباب

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
18 ساعة
نوف
ضيف
نوف

لم تنزلي الدفعة ومكتوب الصرف قيد الاجراء مامعنى ذلك

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
محمد عيسى محسن عزالدين
ضيف
محمد عيسى محسن عزالدين

انا عمري 32وليس لي راتب وساكن مع والدي هل لي استحقاقيه

أعجبني1لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
عبدالكريم
ضيف
عبدالكريم

مانزلي حساب موطن ومكتوب ماهل في البرنامج ولافيه في المعلق شي وش يعني

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
حمود الشمري
ضيف
حمود الشمري

السلام عليكم اخواني أنا جتني رساله حساب المواطن انه نزل فارحت لقرب صراف واستفسر الا مافيه شي باحسابي وش المشكله ممكن تفيدوني

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
ام رحاب
ضيف
ام رحاب

في عام ٢٠١٧ تقدمت بطلب في حساب المواطن وتم رفض الطلب وذلك لأن الحالة الاجتماعية غير مطابقة في الاحوال
هل يمكنني تقديم اعتراض الان .

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
ابو عساف
ضيف
ابو عساف

نزلت الدفعه ٣٠ ناقصه حوالي ربع المبلغ والمفروض تكون زائده او كامله بنفس مبلغ الدفعات السابقه نظرآ لأوضاع الراهنه

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
تركي
ضيف
تركي

هل هذا صحيح انهم يبغون ًحساب المواطن

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
2 أيام
محمد
ضيف
محمد

بين اختي وزوجها مشكله ولها سنه في بيت ابوي ولا يعطيها نصيبها من حساب مواطن هل لي الحق اطالبه في المحكمه

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
ابوسعد
ضيف
ابوسعد

ايوه لك الحق اطالبيه بحقك واطالبيه بمصروف لها ونفقه وفي حالة الرفض ارفعي عليه قضيه بالمحكمه

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
توفيق
ضيف
توفيق

اناغير متزوج وينزل لي حساب المواطن لحالي وساكن مع والدتي ولايوجد صك ملكيه للسكن والضمان الاجتماعي باسم اختي ولم يقبلها حساب المواطن كون عمرها دون ال١٨ سنه فكيف اسجل كتابع وهم لايوجد لهم حساب مواطن ولايوجد صك ملكيه للبيت ارجو افادتي وشكرا

أعجبني1لم يعجبني  رد
5 أيام
ابوسعد
ضيف
ابوسعد

اسأل حساب المواطن على تويتر او اتصل بهم على خدمة العملاء

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
علاوي
ضيف
علاوي

انا ابويا وامي متوفين وساكن مع اخويا وحنا اعمارنا قرب 30كيف نثبت سكن وحنا ثلاثه اخوان

أعجبني1لم يعجبني  رد
5 أيام
ماجد
ضيف
ماجد

جوالي اللي سجلت فيه حساب المواطن مقطوع عن الخدمه نهائيا ونسيت الرقم السري الخاص بحساب المواطن ولا استطيع الدخول ودي اعرف الاجراءت وش اسوي ؟؟

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
8 أيام
ابوسعد
ضيف
ابوسعد

ادخل على حسابك من اي جوال او حاسب واضغط على كلمة نسيت كلمة المرور ويطلب منك بريد اللكتروني عسان يرسل لك كلمة المرور المؤوقته

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
ماجد
ضيف
ماجد

جوالي المسجل فيه حساب المواطن مقطوع .. ولا اذكر الرقم السري الخاص بحساب المواطن .. ياليت اعررف الاجراءت في هذي الحاله

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
8 أيام
علاوي
ضيف
علاوي

أدخل عبر النفاذ الواطني

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
5 أيام
ثنوى ابراهيم المبا رك
ضيف
ثنوى ابراهيم المبا رك

ار يد استقل بروحي زوجي زوجي ما يعطيني ولا شي من حسا ب المو طن ون ما عندي دخل ولا عمل وحتا ج كل شي

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
8 أيام
فهد
ضيف
فهد

عائله مكونه من اخوين وبنت
الوالدين متو فين
كيف يكون طريقه تسجيلهم في إثبات السكن
او كيف تسجيلهم تابع

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
9 أيام
عبد المجيد عيد عسود اسمر
ضيف
عبد المجيد عيد عسود اسمر

انا ساكن مع اهلي وماعندي عقد إيجار هل استحق من حساب مواطن

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
9 أيام
أسيل
ضيف
أسيل

عندك بطاقه شخصيه تقدر تقدم ف حساب المواطن

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
رشا
ضيف
رشا

انا عمري 40 وساكنه في بيت والدتي وهو ملك باسم والدتي ماذا ارفق في خانه المرفقات صك ملكيه الوالدة؟

أعجبني1لم يعجبني  رد
9 أيام
1 43 44 45