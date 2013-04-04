اسأل حساب المواطن

الحساب الرسمي لحساب المواطن على  تويتر  

عزيزي القارئ :
‫هنا نفتح لك المجال لتطرح سؤالك عن حساب المواطن :‬

أضف سؤالك

1829
اترك تعليق

avatar
1298 Comment threads
531 Thread replies
4 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
فاطمه المسعري
ضيف
فاطمه المسعري

انا ساكنه في بيت ملك وابوي متوفي وصك البيت باسم ابوي الله يرحمه كيف اثبت استقلاليتي

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
6 ساعة
حمد
ضيف
حمد

هل ينفع احط صك ارض علشان اثبت استقلاليتي

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
8 ساعة
ساكنة البيت
ضيف
ساكنة البيت

ابنه يشمل حسابات الدعم

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
رهام
ضيف
رهام

الحين انا ماعندي عقد اجار وأبوي متوفي وامي متزوجه وعايشه مع خالتي وانا عمري ٣٩ سنه مستقله تماما بنفسي وش الحل طيب ؟؟؟

أعجبني2لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
جنى
ضيف
جنى

مسجله في حساب المواطن ولما ابي ادخل حسابي ظهرت لي رساله عزيزي المستفيد لا يمكنك الدخول على حسابك في برنامج حساب المواطن وذلك لانتهاء فترة التسجيل؟ ايش يعني ذي الرساله

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
محمد غالب
ضيف
محمد غالب

طلبتم صك سكن وانا ساكن مع اهلي

أعجبني1لم يعجبني  رد
2 أيام
ياسمين
ضيف
ياسمين

انا حرمة كبيرة ومستقله في بيت لحالي بس صاحب البيت رفض احد العقد بإسمي حطه بإسم ولدي وانا الا بدفع الايجار ايش الحل

أعجبني2لم يعجبني  رد
2 أيام
ام ثامر
ضيف
ام ثامر

وانا نفس الشي وايش الحل

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
1 يوم
حنان
ضيف
حنان

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته
انا منفصله وعندي ثلاث بنات معي هل اقدر اضيف حساب المواطن حق بناتي معي علما اني مااخذت صك حضانه وشكرا لكم

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
2 أيام
نور
ضيف
نور

انا فرد غير مستقلاسكن مع والدي ولااملك وظيفة وغير متزوجة
املك سوالين هنا
١_لقد نقص مبلغ الدفعة عن ذي قبل ولاادري لماذا فهل ممكن ان تفيدوني بجواب المشكلة؟
٢_هل سيتوقف الدعم لي خاصة اني لاامتلك وظيفة وساكنة مع والدي؟

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
2 أيام
صالحه
ضيف
صالحه

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته انا سجلت بناتي معايا في حساب المواطن ولم ينزل حتي الان

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
2 أيام
ام محمد الشمري
ضيف
ام محمد الشمري

مانززل لي حساب المواطن لشهر شعبان مالسبب

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
2 أيام
ادراك
ضيف
ادراك

السلام عليكم انا موظفه ومسجله بالتامينات هل دعم حساب المواطن بينقص لي من قيمة الدعم؟؟؟

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
2 أيام
ام شيخه
ضيف
ام شيخه

لي ينزل لي هالشهر ماالسبب

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
3 أيام
حمد
ضيف
حمد

طريقة اظافة فاتوره الكهرباء

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
انا
ضيف
انا

لم ينزل لي هالشهر رغم كل شي تمام

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
مممم
ضيف
مممم

متى يردون على الاستفسارت

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
محم
ضيف
محم

ايش مرفقات حساب المواطن وهل الشهر هذا ينزلي حساب المواطن اذا مارفقت المرفقات

أعجبني1لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
محم
ضيف
محم

ايش مرفقات حساب المواطن وهل الشهر هذا ينزلي حساب المواطن اذا مارفقت المرفقات

أعجبني1لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
عبدالعزيز
ضيف
عبدالعزيز

ايش مرفقات حساب المواطن وهل الشهر هذا ينزلي حساب المواطن اذا مارفقت المرفقات

أعجبني1لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
ابو يزيد
ضيف
ابو يزيد

قمت بإضافة تابعين جدد بتاريخ الاربعاء 8 ابريل 2020 واليوم ضهرت لي رسالة في حسابي مفادها (عزيزي المستفيد ، لديك تابع / تابعين تمت إضافتهم بعد انتهاء فترة التسجيل ولن تتم دراسة أهليتهم.) هل هناك فترة تسجيل وانتهت ؟؟

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
ممممم
ضيف
ممممم

متى يردون على الاساله .الشهر هذا استلم لو مارفقت العقد الاكتروني

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
4 أيام
انس
ضيف
انس

ماجاتنى رساله ايداع حساب المواطن

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
5 أيام
انس
ضيف
انس

انا ماجاتنى رساله ايداع حساب المواطن

أعجبني-1لم يعجبني  رد
5 أيام
...
ضيف
...

انا عندي بنت عمرها ٥ سنين وانا مطلقه كم يجيها معي لو اضيفها معي

أعجبني0لم يعجبني  رد
5 أيام
مها البلوي
ضيف
مها البلوي

السلام عليكم كان ينزل لي حساب المواطن كل شهر بس هذا الشهر ما نزل لي شي ما السبب

أعجبني2لم يعجبني  رد
5 أيام
1 50 51 52