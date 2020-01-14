ظاهرة نادرة الحدوث.. شلال يتدفق لأعلى

ظاهرة نادرة الحدوث.. شلال يتدفق لأعلى

2020/01/14
الساعة 3:15 مساءً
- ‎فيحصاد اليوم, يوتيوب
0
طباعة
المواطن - متابعة

وثق مقطع فيديو ظاهرة نادرة حين تدفقت مياه شلال نحو الأعلى متحدية الجاذبية الأرضية، وذلك في جزيرة فارو في الدنمارك.

تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

avatar


هل قرأت هذا ؟
  • إنقاذ حياة مريضة تعاني من حالة نادرة الحدوث بصحة حفرالباطن‎
    •

    ِشارك على الفيس بوك
    "> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :