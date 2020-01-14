ظاهرة نادرة الحدوث.. شلال يتدفق لأعلى

المواطن - متابعة

وثق مقطع فيديو ظاهرة نادرة حين تدفقت مياه شلال نحو الأعلى متحدية الجاذبية الأرضية، وذلك في جزيرة فارو في الدنمارك.

Exceptional video of the vortex forming along the cliff of Beinisvørð – a 470 m high sea cliff, the highest sea cliff in Suðuroy, the Faroe Islands on Jan 6th, 2020. We thank Helen Wang for the report, the video was recorded by her brother Samy Jacobsen – posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/FMALjZpvSt

