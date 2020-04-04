في عام 2022 .. الشلهوب يتطلع لإنجاز تاريخي على حساب ماجد عبدالله
كأكثر لاعب قضى مسيرته في نادٍ واحد

في عام 2022 .. الشلهوب يتطلع لإنجاز تاريخي على حساب ماجد عبدالله

2020/04/04
الساعة 8:54 مساءً
- ‎فيالرياضة, حصاد اليوم
0
طباعة
المواطن - محمد سمعه

يتطلع محمد الشلهوب، نجم نادي الهلال، للبقاء كلاعب في صفوف الفريق الكروي الأول بأزرق العاصمة؛ وذلك من أجل تحقيق إنجاز تاريخي على حساب أسطورة نادي النصر والكرة السعودية ماجد عبدالله.

ويُعد ماجد عبدالله أكثر لاعب سعودي مكث في نادٍ واحد خلال مسيرته، حيث لعب مع نادي النصر بداية من عام 1975 حتى عام 1998 ولمدة 23 سنة.

وكان محمد الشلهوب بدأ مسيرته مع الفريق الأول بالهلال عام 1998 ويحتاج الشلهوب للبقاء في صفوف الهلال حتى عام 2022، ليصل إلى 24 سنة متتالية قضاها لاعبًا في صفوف الهلال، حيث سيكون عمر الشلهوب وقتها 42 سنة.

وعلى المستوى العالمي نجد أن بعض اللاعبين بدؤوا مسيرتهم في نادٍ واعتزلوا في نفس النادي؛ مثل الأسطورة الإيطالية فرانشيسكو توتي لاعب روما الإيطالي السابق، حيث لعب مع الجيالوروسي خلال الفترة من عام 1993 حتى 2017 ولمدة 24 عامًا، واللاعب التركي سايت التينوردو الذي لعب مع نادي ألتينوردو التركي خلال الفترة من 1929 حتى عام 1956 أي ما يصل إلى 27 عامًا.

وكان محمد الشلهوب تُوج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا في نوفمبر 2019، وللمرة الثالثة في تاريخ نادي الهلال، وذلك على حساب نادي أوراوا ريد دايمونز الياباني.

تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني.

اترك تعليق

avatar



"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :