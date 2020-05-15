المطلق: تأخير الصلاة حتى خروج وقتها من الكبائر

المطلق: تأخير الصلاة حتى خروج وقتها من الكبائر

المواطن - الرياض

حذّر عضو هيئة كبار العلماء الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله المُطلق، من تأخير الصلاة حتى يخرج وقتها “دون عذر”، لافتًا إلى أن ذلك يُعد من الكبائر.

وقال المُطلق في تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي على “تويتر”، إن الصلاة عمود الإسلام والركن الثاني من أركانه، وأداء الصلوات الخمس في أوقاتها واجب.

وأضاف أن تأخير الصلاة حتى يخرج وقتها من غير عذر يعتبر من الكبائر، وأكثر ما يقع تأخير الصلاة من بعض الناس في رمضان في صلاتي الفجر والظهر وربما العصر؛ بسبب السهر وتقديم السحور.



