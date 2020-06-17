أين دور رابطة الدوري السعودي ؟ .. تعليقات بعد إلغاء الدوري الإماراتي
بسبب عدم حسم مصير الموسم وترك الأمر لاتحاد القدم السعودي

أين دور رابطة الدوري السعودي ؟ .. تعليقات بعد إلغاء الدوري الإماراتي

2020/06/17
الساعة 8:38 مساءً
المواطن - محمد سمعه

علّق بعض الإعلاميين والنقاد الرياضيين، على حسم مصير الدوري الإماراتي بإلغائه بقرار من قبل رابطة الدوري الإماراتي دون تدخل من الاتحاد الإماراتي لكرة القدم.

وكانت البداية مع الناقد الرياضي والقانوني محمد الدويش الذي قال عبر حسابه الرسمي في “تويتر”: “ما هو محل الغبطة بعدم إكمال الدوري الإماراتي أنّ مجلس رابطة الأندية هو الذي اتخذ القرار وليس مجلس اتحاد الكرة، وأنّ سبب القرار حماية الموسم الجديد وسيصوّت أعضاء الرابطة (الأندية) على الإلغاء أو الإنهاء.. شغل محترفين!”.

وأضاف الدويش: “الإلغاء: كأنّ الدوري لم يكن فلا بطل ولا هبوط.. الإنهاء: يُعتبر الدوري منتهيًا بآخر مباراة لُعبت ويُتوّج المتصدر ويهبط الأخيران”.

أما الناقد الرياضي محمد البكيري فعلّق قائلًا: “ملاحظين شيء مُلفت في قرار الإلغاء والتصويت في الكرة الإماراتية، كلها باسم رابطة دوري المحترفين”.

وعلّق الإعلامي الرياضي عدنان جستنيه على عدم حسم مصير الدوري السعودي بقرار من قبل رابطة دوري المحترفين، حيث تُرك الأمر في يد اتحاد القدم السعودي الذي أعلن أن المسابقة سوف تُستأنف في الرابع من أغسطس المقبل، دون أي قرار أو تعليق من رابطة الدوري السعودي.

وكانت وزارة الرياضة في السعودية، قررت رفع تعليق النشاط الرياضي بدءًا من يوم 21 يونيو بعد توقف دام لمدة 3 أشهر بسبب جائحة كورونا.


