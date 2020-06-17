السودان يعلن فشل محادثات وزراء الري حول سد النهضة

2020/06/18
الساعة 1:22 صباحًا
المواطن - متابعة

أعلن السودان، مساء أمس الأربعاء، فشل محادثات وزراء الري حول سد النهضة الإثيوبي.

وقال وزير الري السوداني ياسر عباس: إنهم طالبوا بإحالة الخلافات بمفاوضات سد النهضة إلى رؤساء وزراء الدول الثلاث.

وتابع عباس في مؤتمر صحفي اليوم الأربعاء: المفاوضات الثلاثية بين مصر والسودان وإثيوبيا تواصلت اليوم على مستوى وزراء الري، وأكد سعي السودان، القانوني للتوصل لحلول مرضية وعادلة حول القضايا الخلافية.

كما أكد أن بلاده تؤكد على حق الدول في الاستخدام المنصف لمياه النيل دون ضرر.

وأشار إلى أنه رغم التقدم المعتبر الذي تم تحقيقه في الجوانب الفنية المتعلقة بملء وتشغيل سد النهضة، إلا أن الخلافات في الجوانب القانونية كشفت عن خلافات مفاهيمية حقيقية بين الأطراف الثلاث حول عدد من القضايا على رأسها مدى إلزامية الاتفاق وآلية حل النزاعات وعدم ربط الاتفاق بأي اتفاقيات أخرى باعتبار أن الاتفاق الحالي يفترض أن يتعلق بملء وتشغيل السد، وليس بتقاسم حصص المياه بين الدول الثلاثة.

وأوضح أنه بناء على ذلك طلب السودان، إحالة الملفات الخلافية لرؤساء الوزراء في الدول الثلاثة للوصول لتوافق سياسي بشأنها بما يوفر الإرادة السياسية التي تسمح باستئناف المفاوضات في أسرع وقت بعد التشاور بين وزراء الري في الدول الثلاثة.

ووجه الشكر إلى مصر وإثيوبيا، على قبولهما مبادرة السودان والعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات لحل الأزمة.


