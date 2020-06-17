السومة ودجانيني .. تخصص صناعة وتسجيل مع الأهلي
السومة ودجانيني .. تخصص صناعة وتسجيل مع الأهلي

المواطن - مروة نبيل

ظهر السوري الدولي عمر السومة ونجم الرأس الأخضر دجانيني تافاريس بمستوى مميز مع الأهلي في دوري كأس الأمير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين آخر موسمين.

السومة ودجانيني

ويُعد الثنائي السومة ودجانيني من أبرز لاعبي الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي الأهلي وساهما في زيادة قدراته الهجومية، حيث نجح الراقي في تسجيل 104 أهداف آخر موسمين في الدوري خلال تواجدهما، وذلك وفقًا لإحصائية “دوري بلس”.

وساهم عمر السومة في تسجيل 38 هدفًا بمنافسات دوري كأس الأمير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين، حيث أحرز 32 هدفًا وصنع 6 أخرى، فيما نجح دجانيني في هز الشباك 28 مرة، وقدم 8 تمريرات حاسمة.

ويحتل الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي الأهلي المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب دوري كأس الأمير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين هذا الموسم برصيد 37 نقطة، قبل 8 جولات على نهاية المسابقة التي ستعود مجددًا يوم 4 أغسطس.


