اليمن تدعو مجلس الأمن للضغط على الحوثيين لصيانة الناقلة صافر
يخزن فيها أكثر من مليون برميل من الخام وترسو في الحديدة

اليمن تدعو مجلس الأمن للضغط على الحوثيين لصيانة الناقلة صافر

2020/06/17
الساعة 10:26 صباحًا
- ‎فيجديد الأخبار, حصاد اليوم
0
0
طباعة
المواطن - الرياض

دعت الحكومة اليمنية الدول الخمس دائمة العضوية في مجلس الأمن الدولي إلى الضغط على ميليشيا الحوثي المدعومة من إيران لصيانة الناقلة “صافر” التي يخزن فيها أكثر من مليون برميل من الخام.

وجاءت هذه الدعوة من خلال لقاءات افتراضية أجراها وزير الخارجية محمد الحضرمي مع سفراء الدول الخمس، كل على حدة، حسب وكالة “سبأ” التابعة للحكومة​​​ اليمنية الشرعية.

وشدد الحضرمي على أهمية اتخاذ إجراءات من مجلس الأمن للضغط على الحوثيين ووضع حل لقضية الخزان النفطي (صافر)، والخطورة التي يمثلها على الوضع البيئي في اليمن والمنطقة، ونزع فتيل كارثة بيئية خطيرة تهدد حاضر اليمن ومستقبله كونها الأخطر بين جملة التحديات التي يواجهها اليمنيون.

وتعد الناقلة صافر والتي ترسو على بُعد 4.8 أميال بحرية من ميناء رأس عيسى النفطي في محافظة الحديدة، ثالث أكبر ميناء عائم في العالم لتخزين النفط وبسعة تبلغ ثلاثة ملايين برميل، إلا أنه وبسبب رفض ميليشيا الحوثي إجراء صيانة لها، فهي مهددة بأن تتحول إلى قنبلة عائمة جراء تسرب النفط منها.

ويبلغ عمر الناقلة ما يقارب 44 عامًا، وهي في الخدمة منذ العام 1988، ما يعني وصولها لمرحلة الاهتراء منذ أكثر من عشر سنوات، فيما يبلغ وزنها 410 آلاف طن.


guest
0 تعليقات
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments



تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر


"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :