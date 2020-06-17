تعافي أسرة أحمد فتحي من فيروس كورونا
أعلن اللاعب المصري أحمد فتحي، لاعب الأهلي المصري السابق، تعافي أسرته من فيروس كورونا المُستجد، وذلك بعد إصابته زوجته وبناته مؤخرًا بالفيروس.

وقال أحمد فتحي عبر حسابه في الإنستجرام: إن أسرته شُفيت من فيروس كورونا، متوجهًا بالشكر للجماهير على الدعاء له ولأسرته بالشفاء.

وكانت زوجة أحمد فتحي أعلنت عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي عن إصابتها هي وبناتها بالفيروس، بينما أكد الإعلامي أحمد شوبير أن الطبيب المعالج لأسرة أحمد فتحي أخبره أن اللاعب بخير ولا يُعاني من الفيروس.

يذكر أن أحمد فتحي كان رفض تجديد عقده مع الأهلي ليُعلن المارد الأحمر رحيله بعد نهاية الموسم الجاري 2019- 2020 منضمًا لصفوف نادي بيراميدز كصفقة انتقال حر.

ولعب أحمد فتحي مع المنتخب المصري في بطولة كأس الأمم الإفريقية 2017 في الجابون، كما شارك مع الفراعنة في كأس العالم 2018 الذي أُقيم في روسيا.

وكانت وزارة الشباب والرياضة المصرية، أعلنت أن الدوري المصري سوف يُستأنف في الـ25 من يوليو المقبل.


