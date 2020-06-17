تعاملوا بحذر مع المنظفات الكيماوية والمعقمات
حفظها بعيدًا عن الأطفال في درجة حرارة الغرفة

تعاملوا بحذر مع المنظفات الكيماوية والمعقمات

2020/06/17
الساعة 5:35 مساءً
- ‎فياخبار كورونا covid19, جديد الأخبار, حصاد اليوم
0
0
طباعة
المواطن- محمد داوود- جدة

حذر المعهد الاتحادي الألماني لتقييم المخاطر من الاستعمال المفرط للمطهرات ومواد التعقيم في المنزل حتى في زمن الكورونا، حيث يشكل ذلك بيئة مثالية لتكاثر كائنات دقيقة ذات مقاومة.

وأضاف المعهد الألماني أن المطهرات ومواد التعقيم لا تقتل البكتيريا الضارة فحسب، بل تقضي على البكتيريا النافعة أيضًا، التي تعمل على تقوية جهاز المناعة، وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، تتسبب المواد الفعالة في الكثير من المطهرات ومواد التعقيم في إجهاد الجلد وتعزز من فرص الإصابة بالحساسية.

ودعا المعهد إلى الالتزام بالتدابير الصحية البسيطة مثل: المواظبة على غسل اليدين بالماء والصابون وتنظيف الأسطح ومقابض الأبواب بانتظام بواسطة المنظفات المنزلية العادية.

وبعرض التحذير الألماني على الدكتور ربيع عبدالله استشاري الصحة العامة قال في تصريحات لـ“المواطن“: عادة ننصح ربات البيوت تحديدًا بعدم الاستنزاف في استخدام المطهرات المنزلية؛ إذ إن هناك العديد من الآثار الصحية التنفسية الناجمة عن التعرض لمواد التنظيف الكيميائية، مثل خطر الإصابة بالربو وحساسية الصدر ، بجانب تأثيره على الجلد.

وبيّن أن المطهرات قد تحتوي على المواد الكيميائية الضارة مثل الفورمالديهايد، كلوروفورم، والأمونيا، والكلور، وديثانولامين وترايثولامين وهما مادتان موجودتان في العديد من المنظفات متعددة الأغراض وهي تخترق الجلد بسهولة.

وشدد على ضرورة إبعاد الأطفال عند التعامل مع هذه المنظفات ووضعها في مكان بعيد عن الأنظار وتحت درجة حرارة الغرفة الاعتيادية.


guest
0 تعليقات
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments



تابع جديد أخبار فيروس كورونا covid19
تابعنا على تواصل معنا على
شارك الخبر


"> المزيد من الاخبار المتعلقة :