3 أعراض ظهرت على دونالد ترامب أقلقت الأطباء 

المواطن - ترجمة: منة الله أشرف

كشف رئيس موظفي دونالد ترامب، مارك ميدوز، عن القلق الشديد الذي اعترى الأطباء بشأن الرئيس لا سيما بعد ظهور 3 أعراض عليه.

Mark Meadows on Fox News: "Biggest thing that we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation level — yesterday morning we were concerned with that. He had a fever, and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly." pic.twitter.com/hwrv0bj1QG

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 4, 2020