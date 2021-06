محتجون في لبنان يقتحمون البنك المركزي وسط تدهور الليرة

Anti-government protesters smash a bank widow, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese central bank's governor and against the deepening financial crisis, at Hamra trade street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Lebanese security forces lobbed tear gas at protesters who responded with rocks outside the country's central bank Tuesday, a violent turn after demonstrators returned to the streets following a weekslong lull. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)