ارتفع ضحايا زلزال أفغانستان المدمر إلى أكثر من 2500 شخص ما بين قتيل وجريح بحسب ما أعلنته وسائل إعلام محلية.

“ 4 districts in Paktika affected very badly. Gayan has turned into a mass grave today. Entire villages destroyed. Women and children among those killed and wounded.” Haji Baqi a community health worker in Gayan tells me. Footage shared with me by @khalidzadran01 of Gayan. pic.twitter.com/3DS51QNmgV

