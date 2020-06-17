محمد الغامدي: طالبت “المنشطات” بفحص الهلال وكل الأندية
2020/06/18

2020/06/18
الساعة 1:17 صباحًا
المواطن - محمد سمعه

أكد الناقد الرياضي محمد الغامدي على أنه طالب لجنة الرقابة على المنشطات بفحص جميع الأندية، بما فيهم الهلال؛ وذلك لتحقيق العدالة لكل لاعبي الأندية.

وتحدث الغامدي لـ برنامج “الحصاد الرياضي” المذاع على قناة 24 الرياضية قائلًا: “طالبنا لجنة الرقابة على المنشطات بفحص جميع لاعبي الفرق وليس الهلال فقط، وهذا من أجل تحقيق العدالة لجميع الأندية”.

وفي وقت سابق، أشار برنامج الحصاد الرياضي إلى أنه وفقًا لمصادره فإن النادي الذي خاطبته لجنة المنشطات حول إيقاف اثنين من لاعبيه لوجود عينة إيجابية، رد بأن هذا الخطأ يتحمله طبيب النادي الذي منح اللاعبين مكملًا غذائيًّا يحتوي على تلك المادة.

وأضاف البرنامج المذاع على قناة 24 الرياضية، عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع التدوينات القصيرة “تويتر”: “وأكدت مصادر الحصاد الرياضي أيضًا بأن أحد اللاعبين هو لاعب سعودي والآخر أجنبي”.

يُذكر أن اتحاد الكرة قرر عودة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين في الرابع من شهر أغسطس المقبل، بعد توقف البطولة منذ مارس الماضي بسبب فيروس كورونا المستجد، على أن تستأنف الأندية تدريباتها بداية من يوم 21 يونيو الجاري.


